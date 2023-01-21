Suku Market Capitalization Achieves $13.48 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Suku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges. Suku has a total market capitalization of $13.48 million and $6.96 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded 42.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Suku alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.00417225 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,802.79 or 0.29286136 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.48 or 0.00690869 BTC.

Suku Token Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.