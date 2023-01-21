Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.07-$3.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.07-3.22 EPS.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.11. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 32.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $198,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at $829,920.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,351 shares of company stock worth $10,989,504 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 74.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 146,801 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

Further Reading

