Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $99,600.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brent Turner purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,674.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 139.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of SGRY opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -94.28 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $63.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $620.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Further Reading

