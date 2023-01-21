Tenset Price Reaches $0.64 on Exchanges (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Tenset has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $116.93 million and approximately $57,300.72 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00002822 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tenset

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,831,147 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

