The Graph (GRT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $48.95 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for $0.0853 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $747.63 million and $48.95 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Graph has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00419724 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,743.84 or 0.29469019 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.88 or 0.00698638 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,566,213,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,765,350,046 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

