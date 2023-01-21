Torah Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $47.80 Million (VP)

Torah Network (VP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Torah Network has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Torah Network has a total market cap of $47.80 million and $96,586.25 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Torah Network token can currently be bought for $7.20 or 0.00030969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.78 or 0.00415737 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,793.84 or 0.29183767 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.00690650 BTC.

Torah Network Token Profile

Torah Network was first traded on November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html.

Torah Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 7.20504649 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $90,553.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

