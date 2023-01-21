Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TORXF opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.