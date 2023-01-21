Ultra One Day Volume Hits $1.08 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Ultra has a total market cap of $68.19 million and $1.08 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000982 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,855.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.54 or 0.00562399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00192660 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00040889 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00058277 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000585 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003873 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.22836931 USD and is up 10.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $2,593,815.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.