United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $2,092,160.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $2,092,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $261.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.64.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.