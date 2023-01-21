United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $2,092,160.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $2,092,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $261.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.64.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

