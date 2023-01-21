Unizen (ZCX) Trading 26.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. Unizen has a total market cap of $26.22 million and $1.28 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

