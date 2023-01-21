Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Boosted by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $153.49 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.54.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

