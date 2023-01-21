Venus One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.92 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Venus token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.96 or 0.00021679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $70.78 million and $2.92 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Venus has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus Profile

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,272,678 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

