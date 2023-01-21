Verasity Price Up 132.9% Over Last Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Verasity has a market capitalization of $70.27 million and approximately $35.61 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 132.9% higher against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

