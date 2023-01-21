Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 11,474 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,474 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. FMR LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,674,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,283,000 after purchasing an additional 769,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,266,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 640,681 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

USB stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

