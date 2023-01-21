Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WTBDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,790 ($34.05) to GBX 3,150 ($38.44) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,500 ($42.71) to GBX 3,750 ($45.76) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,050 ($49.42) to GBX 4,100 ($50.03) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,170 ($38.68) to GBX 3,100 ($37.83) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,000 ($36.61) to GBX 3,500 ($42.71) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Whitbread Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69.

Whitbread Cuts Dividend

Whitbread Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 2.35%.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

