XPO (NYSE:XPO) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XPO. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded XPO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on XPO in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on XPO from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on XPO from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.81.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21. XPO has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in XPO by 66.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPO by 14.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Stories

