YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,920,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,420,000 after acquiring an additional 137,324 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,409,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,062,000 after acquiring an additional 188,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,997,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,145,000 after acquiring an additional 39,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.23.

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $376.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $353.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.42. The company has a market capitalization of $361.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

