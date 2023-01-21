Zambesigold Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Zambesigold has a market cap of $47.07 million and $72,238.33 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zambesigold token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001824 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zambesigold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.78 or 0.00415737 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,793.84 or 0.29183767 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.00690650 BTC.

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zambesigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zambesigold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.