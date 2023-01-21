ZClassic Market Cap Hits $454,634.71 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $454,634.71 and $25.02 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00211055 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00071403 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00047039 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002426 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

