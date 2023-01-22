1irstGold Price Reaches $62.63 on Exchanges (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and $4,068.74 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for approximately $62.63 or 0.00275435 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold launched on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

