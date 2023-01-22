31,008 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Purchased by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,000. Seagen makes up about 1.0% of Citizens Business Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,730,000 after acquiring an additional 405,593 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Seagen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $131.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.91. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $183.00.

Insider Activity

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $510.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,229,805.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,229,805.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,565 shares of company stock worth $5,253,309. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.78.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

