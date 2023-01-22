3,346 Shares in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

In other news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,656.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

AB opened at $37.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 22.48%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Articles

