89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Short Interest Update

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETNB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,963.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in 89bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. 1,238,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. 89bio has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.32. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

