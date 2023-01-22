9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,200 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 377,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

9F Trading Up 19.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JFU traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,262. 9F has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 9F stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,563 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.11% of 9F worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

