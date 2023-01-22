A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AOS traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,058. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $78.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $57.08.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AOS. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

