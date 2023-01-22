Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

FAX stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Stories

