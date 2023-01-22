Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance
FAX stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76.
About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
