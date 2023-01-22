Acala Token Price Hits $0.14 (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Acala Token has a market cap of $84.93 million and $4.18 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00058130 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00030023 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017926 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004365 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00226015 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.12842117 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,194,601.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.