Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 816,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adient to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Adient Price Performance

ADNT stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Adient has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $50.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43.

Insider Activity at Adient

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. On average, analysts expect that Adient will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $43,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,868.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,325.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $43,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,868.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,963. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adient by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 397,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 48,253 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adient by 20.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adient by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Adient by 18.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Stories

