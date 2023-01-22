Advisor OS LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit Trading Up 5.1 %

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU stock traded up $19.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $398.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $579.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.88. The stock has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.