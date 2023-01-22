Advisor OS LLC Has $18.13 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHZ traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,526. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $53.11.

