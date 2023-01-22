Aion (AION) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.00 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Aion has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $18.00 million and approximately $673,635.96 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00230278 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00100862 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00056962 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00040137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004419 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000393 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

