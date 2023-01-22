Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $304.40 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.91. The company has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Societe Generale cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.79.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

