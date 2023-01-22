Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T Price Performance

Air T stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Air T has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $72.78 million, a P/E ratio of 182.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned about 0.48% of Air T worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.