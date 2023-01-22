Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 5.4 %

ASTL opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $751.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $12.50.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.92 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 21.31%. Analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 198.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter valued at $95,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

