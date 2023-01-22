Algorand Market Cap Hits $1.79 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and approximately $127.38 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00079159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00059032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00011642 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00025222 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,459,113 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,260,955 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.