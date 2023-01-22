Algorand Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Algorand has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and $106.74 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00077326 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00057395 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010940 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00024809 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000728 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004634 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001958 BTC.
About Algorand
Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,459,739 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,261,581 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Algorand Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.