Algorand Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Algorand has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and $106.74 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00077326 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00057395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010940 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00024809 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001958 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,459,739 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,261,581 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.