Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE) versus The Competition Financial Contrast

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Allied Gaming & Entertainment to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.
Volatility & Risk
Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s peers have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment Competitors
|18
|170
|382
|4
|2.65
Insider and Institutional Ownership
3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment
|-217.60%
|-13.49%
|-12.60%
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment Competitors
|893.65%
|-54.77%
|83.38%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment
|$4.96 million
|$62.87 million
|-2.91
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment Competitors
|$972.56 million
|-$48.65 million
|2.12
Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Allied Gaming & Entertainment. Allied Gaming & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Allied Gaming & Entertainment peers beat Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events. The company was formerly known as Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. in December 2022. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Irvine, California.
