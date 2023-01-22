Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $310.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALNY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.95.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $229.65 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,321,309,000 after buying an additional 16,296,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,997,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,524,000 after buying an additional 202,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,925,000 after buying an additional 79,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 968,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,665 shares during the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

