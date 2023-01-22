Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 11,729 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.3% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,843 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,714,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $208.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.01.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.52.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.