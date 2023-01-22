Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 42,708 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,517 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,708 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $190,270,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Starbucks by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.12.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $105.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $107.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average of $91.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

