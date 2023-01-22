Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.13.

Altimmune Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ALT opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

Insider Activity

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $300,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $127,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

