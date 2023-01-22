American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 1.5% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $221.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.25. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 99.05%.

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,929. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.18.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

