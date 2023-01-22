AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 6,532 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $5,248,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 15.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 6.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $274.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.76.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

