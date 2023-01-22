AMG National Trust Bank Buys 8,323 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after buying an additional 1,031,500 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,139,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,576,000 after buying an additional 817,014 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $254.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.81. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

