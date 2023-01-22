Amgen (AMG) Price Reaches $1.02 on Top Exchanges

Amgen (AMG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Amgen has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amgen has a market cap of $101.47 million and $22,172.65 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.03990206 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,944.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

