Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 54.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 38.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 21.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,313,000 after acquiring an additional 90,457 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $654,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.24. 2,574,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.78.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

