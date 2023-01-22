Ampleforth Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.28 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00004765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a market cap of $50.28 million and approximately $403,373.31 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Ampleforth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

