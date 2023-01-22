Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys 785 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.06.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $6.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $368.05. 3,077,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,816. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $425.21. The firm has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

