Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases 3,829 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.8% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,113,000 after purchasing an additional 438,956 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Broadcom by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,619,000 after acquiring an additional 376,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $570.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,295,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,300. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $549.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The stock has a market cap of $238.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.37.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

