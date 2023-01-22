Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $50,690.29

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,681.93 or 0.07382442 BTC on exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $49.33 million and approximately $50,690.29 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003058 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.00 or 0.00418176 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.29 or 0.29352903 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00645665 BTC.
Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile
Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s launch date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network.
Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH
